Planning Center Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Planning Center Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Planning Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Planning Center Inc. owned about 0.16% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFSD opened at $46.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $47.15.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

