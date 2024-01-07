Planning Center Inc. Has $56.39 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Planning Center Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,152,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 14.7% of Planning Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Planning Center Inc. owned about 0.28% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $56,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $29.43.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

