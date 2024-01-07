Planning Center Inc. Invests $673,000 in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Stock Up 0.5 %

JELD opened at $17.61 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JELD

JELD-WEN Profile

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.