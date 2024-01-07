Planning Center Inc. Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Planning Center Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $249.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

