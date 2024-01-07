Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Polar Power Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.