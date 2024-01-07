Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.88.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Power
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.