Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Powell Industries Trading Down 3.8 %
POWL opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $965.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average is $78.20. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $97.63.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $208.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.38 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Powell Industries will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.
Powell Industries Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at Powell Industries
In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $945,179.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,753,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,036,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,740,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,933,727.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $945,179.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,753,628 shares in the company, valued at $160,036,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,627 shares of company stock worth $1,709,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $7,698,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 1,377.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 129,219 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth $5,697,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,043,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 79,981 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Powell Industries
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.