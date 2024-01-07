Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Powell Industries Trading Down 3.8 %

POWL opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $965.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average is $78.20. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $97.63.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $208.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.38 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Powell Industries will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $945,179.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,753,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,036,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,740,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,933,727.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $945,179.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,753,628 shares in the company, valued at $160,036,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,627 shares of company stock worth $1,709,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $7,698,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 1,377.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 129,219 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth $5,697,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,043,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 79,981 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.