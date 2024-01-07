Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $1.71. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 8,717 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 224.43% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

