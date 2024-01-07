Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Prologis worth $136,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Prologis by 69,785.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 12,581.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $333,749,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Prologis stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $130.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,218. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.68. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

