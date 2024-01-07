ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Acquired by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 293.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 91.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 47.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SSO stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

