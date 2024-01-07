ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Paul Damon & Associates Inc.

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,579.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

TQQQ opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $52.01.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

