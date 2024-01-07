ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 563,157 shares changing hands.
ProtoKinetix Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About ProtoKinetix
ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases.
