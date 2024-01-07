Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

PULM opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 238.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

