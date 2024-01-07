PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold”

Craig Hallum lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PCT. Oppenheimer lowered PureCycle Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Capital downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PCT

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCT stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,945.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dustin Olson acquired 68,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 96,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,945.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.