QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells $225,291.57 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2024

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $225,291.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,343.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 14th, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $263,705.34.
  • On Monday, November 20th, Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $279,564.48.

QuantumScape Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $8.70 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a current ratio of 24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 4.95.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QS shares. HSBC started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Read Our Latest Report on QS

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.