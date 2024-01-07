QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells $225,291.57 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $225,291.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,343.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $263,705.34.

On Monday, November 20th, Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $279,564.48.

QuantumScape Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $8.70 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a current ratio of 24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 4.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QS shares. HSBC started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

