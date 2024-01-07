Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $358.73

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.73 ($4.57) and traded as high as GBX 361 ($4.60). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 357.50 ($4.55), with a volume of 225,296 shares.
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.73) target price on shares of Redde Northgate in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. Redde Northgate’s payout ratio is 4,385.96%.
In other Redde Northgate news, insider Mark Butcher sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.64), for a total value of £19,656 ($25,029.92). 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.
