Regions Financial’s (RF) “Inline” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their inline rating on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.24.

Regions Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 277.2% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

