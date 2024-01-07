RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 22.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $930,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 67.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 44.2% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 121,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,258 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $261,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $201.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,362. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $227.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.39 and a 200-day moving average of $199.27.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($9.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.44.

Read Our Latest Report on RNR

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.