Reviewing Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) & Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF)

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) and Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Evolva shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Gracell Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Gracell Biotechnologies and Evolva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gracell Biotechnologies N/A -37.40% -31.24% Evolva N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gracell Biotechnologies 0 4 4 0 2.50 Evolva 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gracell Biotechnologies and Evolva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Gracell Biotechnologies presently has a consensus target price of $13.14, suggesting a potential upside of 31.04%. Given Gracell Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gracell Biotechnologies is more favorable than Evolva.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gracell Biotechnologies and Evolva’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gracell Biotechnologies $60,000.00 12,149.67 -$88.08 million ($1.05) -9.55 Evolva N/A N/A N/A C($0.08) -10.69

Evolva has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gracell Biotechnologies. Evolva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gracell Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gracell Biotechnologies beats Evolva on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's product candidates also comprise GC007g, a donor-derived CD19-directed allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of r/r B-ALL; and GC502, a TruUCAR-enabled dual CD19- and CD7 -directed, off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. In addition, it has a portfolio of earlier stage product candidates targeting various cancer indications, such as hematologic cell malignancies and solid tumors. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About Evolva

(Get Free Report)

Evolva Holding SA discovers, researches, develops, and commercializes nature-based ingredients for use in flavor and fragrances, health ingredients, health protection, and other sectors in Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It offers various ingredients comprising Veri-te Resveratrol, a nature made ingredient via fermentation that occurs naturally in grapes and other plants, including peanuts, cranberries, and berries; L-Arabinose, a flavoring agent used in Maillard reaction; Valencene, an aroma component of citrus fruit and citrus-derived odorants; Nootkatone, an aroma ingredient of grapefruit obtained via biochemical oxidation of valencene; and Vanillin, a primary component of vanilla bean extract. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Reinach, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.