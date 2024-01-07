Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.43.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 32.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 61,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

