Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $360.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $305.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.13.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $305.05 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $252.19 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.