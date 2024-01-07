Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Decreased by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $38,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $527.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.90. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.