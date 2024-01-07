RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 1.4% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in RTX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in RTX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in RTX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in RTX by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

