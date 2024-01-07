RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 13.1% during the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 87,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,447,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,030. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

