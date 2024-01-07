RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after buying an additional 696,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,447,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.44. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.