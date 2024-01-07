RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Invests $29.83 Million in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,640,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,830,000. XPeng comprises approximately 2.9% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned 0.19% of XPeng as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth approximately $21,058,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the second quarter worth approximately $14,974,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the second quarter worth approximately $13,884,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in XPeng by 4,512.8% during the third quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 727,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after buying an additional 711,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in XPeng by 14.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,407,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,196,000 after buying an additional 701,600 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XPEV traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,016,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,492,695. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. Research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.40 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.68.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

