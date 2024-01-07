RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF accounts for 0.2% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 205,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 218,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,711,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:KSA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. 308,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,589. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1-year low of $35.78 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

