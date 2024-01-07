RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 162.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,761,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,660,917 shares during the period. Vale comprises about 13.8% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned about 0.24% of Vale worth $144,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vale by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vale by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,582,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,371,000 after buying an additional 393,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vale by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after buying an additional 8,334,786 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of Vale by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,402,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,273,000 after buying an additional 2,668,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vale by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,799,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,752,000 after buying an additional 452,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,908,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,033,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.95. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

