RWC Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,868 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 817.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,554,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

