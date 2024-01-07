RWC Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,390 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 277.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.70.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

EXP stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.12. 219,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.82. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.76 and a 12-month high of $206.47.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

