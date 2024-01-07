RWC Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,951 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Liberty Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Liberty Global by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 145,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Liberty Global by 2,400.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 721,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 693,028 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,319,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.82. 1,522,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

