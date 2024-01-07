RWC Asset Management LLP Decreases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,303 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 11.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $3.55 on Friday, reaching $372.20. The stock had a trading volume of 998,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,798. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.02 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.56.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.33.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

