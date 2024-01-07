RWC Asset Management LLP Has $1.36 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,061,656 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 125,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 241,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.3% during the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,064,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,296,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

