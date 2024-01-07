RWC Asset Management LLP Has $1.47 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,431 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

IT traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $425.37. 294,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,277. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $425.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.02. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $469.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,920.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

