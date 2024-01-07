RWC Asset Management LLP Has $21.86 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Eversource Energy accounts for about 1.4% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Eversource Energy worth $21,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,363,000 after purchasing an additional 488,392 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,455,000 after purchasing an additional 246,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,162,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,935,000 after purchasing an additional 442,363 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.07. 3,340,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

