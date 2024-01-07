RWC Asset Management LLP Has $27.43 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 1.8% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Paychex worth $27,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Paychex by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Paychex by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,656 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.98. 1,299,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,846. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average of $118.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

