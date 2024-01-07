RWC Asset Management LLP Has $311,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 88.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,537 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 151.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,016,000 after buying an additional 2,872,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $61,172,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 178.5% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,757,000 after buying an additional 1,695,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,243,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

