RWC Asset Management LLP Has $5.38 Million Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,850 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 2.32% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 369,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 32.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. 367,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,117. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.13.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $35,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,986.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

