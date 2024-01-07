RWC Asset Management LLP Increases Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,216,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966,707 shares during the period. Vale makes up about 2.8% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Vale were worth $43,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vale by 155.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vale during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Vale Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,908,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,033,430. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1541 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

