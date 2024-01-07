RWC Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,671 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 162,396 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 54.2% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth $78,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.90 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. 158,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,124. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $477.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

