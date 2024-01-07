RWC Asset Management LLP Lowers Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,246 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 201,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.59. 1,792,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,262. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.34. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.78 and a twelve month high of $98.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

