RWC Asset Management LLP Purchases 212,588 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 114.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,414 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,588 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGAL. INCA Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 779,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 478,516 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth about $4,323,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth about $3,452,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 343,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 156,789 shares during the period.

Shares of GGAL stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. 865,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,258. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

