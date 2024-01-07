RWC Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

RWC Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 88.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,733 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,614,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. HSBC started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,204,628.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,037,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,204,628.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,037,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $725,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,323,765. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.92. 4,459,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,287,705. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $38.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

