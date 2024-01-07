RWC Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

RWC Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 220,602 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,244,521,000 after buying an additional 448,904 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after buying an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after buying an additional 180,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $736,063,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,131,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,573,000 after buying an additional 408,335 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $69.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,813,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,248. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.67. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

