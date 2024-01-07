RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 178,904 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 178,904 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lazard were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lazard by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Lazard by 489.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 64.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $43.44.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.54 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -169.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lazard from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAZ

Lazard Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.