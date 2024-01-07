RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 21,256 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

RWC Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,256 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.6% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 36,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.0% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $732.40. 818,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,831. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $420.36 and a one year high of $801.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $714.50 and a 200 day moving average of $670.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.