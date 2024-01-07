RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 278,322 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

RWC Asset Management LLP reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 89.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278,322 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 123,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,244,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,656,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,160,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,993. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

