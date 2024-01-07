RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 449,969 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449,969 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,864,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,705,768. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

