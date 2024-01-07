RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 647,518 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

RWC Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 647,518 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,085,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,462,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

