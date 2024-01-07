Ryder System (NYSE:R) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on R. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $119.47. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 27.87%.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,240 shares of company stock worth $2,737,387 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ryder System by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Ryder System by 84.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ryder System by 1,051.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,880 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ryder System by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

