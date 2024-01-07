Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBRA. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 2.7 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

SBRA opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 1.21. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

